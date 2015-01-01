|
Citation
|
Ribaudo J, Lawler JM, Jester JM, Riggs J, Erickson NL, Stacks AM, Brophy-Herb H, Muzik M, Rosenblum KL. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e792989.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35111107
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The present study examined the efficacy of the Michigan Model of Infant Mental Health-Home Visiting (IMH-HV) infant mental health treatment to promote the socioemotional wellbeing of infants and young children. Science illuminates the role of parental "co-regulation" of infant emotion as a pathway to young children's capacity for self-regulation. The synchrony of parent-infant interaction begins to shape the infant's own nascent regulatory capacities. Parents with a history of childhood adversity, such as maltreatment or witnessing family violence, and who struggle with symptoms of post-traumatic stress may have greater challenges in co-regulating their infant, thus increasing the risk of their children exhibiting social and emotional problems such as anxiety, aggression, and depression. Early intervention that targets the infant-parent relationship may help buffer the effect of parental risk on child outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
maternal PTSD; infant mental health; Infant Mental Health-Home Visiting; infant socioemotional development; maternal childhood adversity; parent-infant psychotherapy; toddler socioemotional development