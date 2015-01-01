Abstract

BACKGROUND: The dominant focus of North America's current overdose crisis has been opioids, resulting in considerable research and harm reduction efforts to address opioid-related overdose risks. Less attention has been paid to people who use stimulants (PWUS) despite recent increases in stimulant use and stimulant-involved overdoses (i.e., "overamping"). Stimulant users' definitions, risk factors and experiences of, and responses to, overamping are poorly understood, thereby putting PWUS at heightened risk of adverse health outcomes. This study explores how PWUS understand, experience, and respond to overamping.



METHODS: In-depth qualitative interviews were conducted with 61 PWUS in Vancouver, Canada's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood. Thematic analysis of interviews focused on contextualizing stimulant overdoses, including how PWUS understand, define, experience, and respond to overamping.



RESULTS: Participants associated overamping experiences with commonly identified signs and symptoms, such as rapid onset, elevated heart rate, incontinence, and audiovisua hallucinations, but also reported more serious indicators of overamping, such as unconsciousness, cardiac arrests and seizures. Our findings demonstrate that, among PWUS, there was no unified understanding of overamping such as with opioid overdose and individual experiences had substantial variation in severity and presentation. This impacted the ability to adequately respond to stimulant overdoses, which were primarily self-managed through methods including stabilizing breathing, polysubstance use, and cold showers.



CONCLUSION: Given the growing role of stimulants in North America's overdose crisis, there is an urgent need to improve the identification of stimulant overdoses in real world settings. Our findings identify a gap in current understandings of stimulant overdose, and demonstrate the need for public health and harm reduction interventions to better address overamp risk among PWUS, including harm reduction campaigns to disseminate information regarding identifying signs of, and proper responses to, overamping.

