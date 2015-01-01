Abstract

Among nonagenarians admitted to our emergency department (ED) for ground-level falls, we assessed the impact of pre-injury antithrombotic (AT) treatment on the post-traumatic consequences, and identified risk factors for 1-month mortality. All eligible patients were consecutively included over an 18-month period. Head trauma was attested by reliable medical history, witnesses or recent external signs. Patient characteristics, post-traumatic consequences and outcomes were compared across patients with and without AT. Risk factors for 1-month mortality were assessed using multivariate logistic regression analyses. 1014 consecutive nonagenarians were analysed, 675 (66.6%) with AT and 339 (33.4%) without. Head trauma (n = 429, 42.3%) was significantly more frequent among patients with AT (49.2 vs 28.6%, p < 0.001). Intracranial hemorrhage (ICH, n = 43, 4.2%), mostly subdural hematomas (58%), were more frequently found among patients with AT (p < 0.015). At least one fracture was diagnosed for 23.9% of the population, mostly hip fractures, without any significant association with AT. At 1 month, 103 patients (10.2%) had died. The independent risk factors for 1-month mortality were: ICH associated with head trauma (OR = 5.9, 95% CI 2.5-14), Glasgow coma score ≤ 12 at admission (OR = 10; 95% CI 2.2-46), atrial fibrillation (OR = 2.2, 95% CI 1.4-3.4) and age ≥ 95 years (OR = 1.6, 95% CI 1.0-2.5). Our results support accurate and regular assessment of the benefit/risk ratio for antithrombotic treatment among elderly people at high risk for falls.

Language: en