Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Study uses qualitative data to examine help-seeking decisions as well as the drivers and barriers to utilization of university-based victim services through the accounts of survivors. Participants: The current study involves the analysis of 33 semi-structured interviews that were conducted with dating and sexual violence (DSV) survivors at a large, Mid-Atlantic University who both did and did not utilize university-based victim services.



METHODS: Data were analyzed using a thematic analysis approach.



RESULTS: Analysis shows that while survivors of DSV undergo a process of help-seeking that is similar to those described in previous help-seeking models, there are additional factors that contribute to a reluctancy to seek services at a university-based victim services center in particular that must be accounted for in the literature.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings from the current study underscore the importance of understanding the specific drivers and barriers to utilization of university-based victim services.

Language: en