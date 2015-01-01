SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cusano J, Wood L, Ast RS, McMahon S, Steiner JJ, Spector C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.2024208

35113768

OBJECTIVE: Study uses qualitative data to examine help-seeking decisions as well as the drivers and barriers to utilization of university-based victim services through the accounts of survivors. Participants: The current study involves the analysis of 33 semi-structured interviews that were conducted with dating and sexual violence (DSV) survivors at a large, Mid-Atlantic University who both did and did not utilize university-based victim services.

METHODS: Data were analyzed using a thematic analysis approach.

RESULTS: Analysis shows that while survivors of DSV undergo a process of help-seeking that is similar to those described in previous help-seeking models, there are additional factors that contribute to a reluctancy to seek services at a university-based victim services center in particular that must be accounted for in the literature.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings from the current study underscore the importance of understanding the specific drivers and barriers to utilization of university-based victim services.


Language: en

sexual violence; help-seeking; dating violence; College

