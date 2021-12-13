SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Carissa Fehr F, Seibel M. J. Nurs. Educ. 2022; 61(2): 80-87.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/01484834-20211213-04

PMID

35112953

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying in nursing is a well-documented phenomenon and is a factor in job satisfaction, nurse retention, and client safety. Both nursing students and nursing staff experience these negative interactions in clinical settings.

METHOD: This study was conducted to refine and improve the cognitive rehearsal training (CRT) intervention. Experiential workshops were conducted with third-year or equivalent baccalaureate nursing students at five different schools of nursing across Canada (N = 329).

RESULTS: Students supported the CRT approach as a first response toward dealing with bullying behavior in the health care workplace and offered advice for its improvement.

CONCLUSION: Currently, schools of nursing and health authorities typically use theoretical and online approaches to address bullying. The CRT intervention described in this study is novel as it involves role-play, which promotes learning at a deeper level than didactic approaches. [J Nurs Educ. 2022;61(2):80-87.].


Language: en
