Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying in nursing is a well-documented phenomenon and is a factor in job satisfaction, nurse retention, and client safety. Both nursing students and nursing staff experience these negative interactions in clinical settings.



METHOD: This study was conducted to refine and improve the cognitive rehearsal training (CRT) intervention. Experiential workshops were conducted with third-year or equivalent baccalaureate nursing students at five different schools of nursing across Canada (N = 329).



RESULTS: Students supported the CRT approach as a first response toward dealing with bullying behavior in the health care workplace and offered advice for its improvement.



CONCLUSION: Currently, schools of nursing and health authorities typically use theoretical and online approaches to address bullying. The CRT intervention described in this study is novel as it involves role-play, which promotes learning at a deeper level than didactic approaches. [J Nurs Educ. 2022;61(2):80-87.].

