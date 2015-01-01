SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Loades ME, St Clair MC, Orchard F, Goodyer I, Reynolds S. Psychother. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society for Psychotherapy Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10503307.2022.2030498

PMID

35109777

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depression is clinically heterogeneous. We aimed to identify classes of depressed adolescents with different symptom presentations and examine if these were differentially associated with illness severity, functioning, engagement with treatment, and clinical outcomes.

METHOD: Baseline depression symptoms of 454 depressed adolescents (age 11-17) from the IMPACT trial were subjected to latent class analysis. We compared classes on self-reported symptoms and social impairment at baseline and follow-up and their engagement in treatment.

RESULTS: We identified three classes of participants which differed in the number and pattern of depression symptoms; Class 1-Severe- (37.2%)-endorsed almost all symptoms and were most functionally impaired; Class 2-Moderate- (41.9%)-endorsed fewer symptoms with high suicidal ideation, self-harm, and worthlessness; Class 3-Somatic (20.9%)-endorsed fewest symptoms, with high somatic symptoms. Groups did not differ on engagement, therapeutic alliance, or post-treatment symptom reduction. Adolescents in the severe and moderate subgroups reported symptom reductions after treatment ended, whilst those in the somatic subgroup did not.

CONCLUSIONS: At presentation, high somatic features in depressed adolescents, rather than severity, or impairment levels, may indicate lower liability for responding to psychological treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; depression; latent class analysis; subtyping; symptoms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print