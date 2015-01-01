|
Loades ME, St Clair MC, Orchard F, Goodyer I, Reynolds S. Psychother. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Psychotherapy Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35109777
BACKGROUND: Major depression is clinically heterogeneous. We aimed to identify classes of depressed adolescents with different symptom presentations and examine if these were differentially associated with illness severity, functioning, engagement with treatment, and clinical outcomes.
Language: en
adolescents; depression; latent class analysis; subtyping; symptoms