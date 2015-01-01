|
Braun A, Liu L, Bearden CE, Cadenhead KS, Cornblatt BA, Keshavan M, Mathalon DH, McGlashan TH, Perkins DO, Seidman LJ, Stone W, Tsuang MT, Walker EF, Woods SW, Cannon TD, Addington J. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35113189
PURPOSE: Bullying is associated with a heightened risk for poor outcomes, including psychosis. This study aimed to replicate previous findings on bullying prevalence in clinical high-risk (CHR) individuals, to assess the longitudinal course of clinical and functional variables between bullied and non-bullied CHR and the association of bullying with premorbid functioning, clinical outcome, transition to psychosis and risk of violence.
Psychosis; Bullying; Clinical high risk; Psychotic symptoms; Violence risk