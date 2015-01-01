Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Frailty might be useful to identify older drivers who are at risk for traffic crashes. We aim to examine the association between pre-frailty/frailty defined by the Kihon Checklist (KCL) and the involvement of traffic crashes and clarify whether some domains of the KCL are associated with traffic crashes.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study analyzed data from 2,208 Japanese community-dwelling older drivers aged ≥ 65 years in Kasama City, who participated in our postal survey in November 2019. A self-reported history of traffic crashes was used to divide participants into non-crash-involved and crash-involved groups.



RESULTS: A total of 192 (8.7%) participants had been involved in traffic crashes in the past year. The crash-involved group was found to have gained more body mass index, driven more frequently, and scored higher on the total KCL score than the non-crash-involved group (all P <.05). Binary logistic regression analyses showed that after adjusting for age, sex, education, driving frequency, and driving distance, pre-frailty (OR = 1.52, 95% CI: 1.10-2.10) was more significantly associated with traffic crashes as compared to robustness. Those who had impairment in the oral domain (OR = 1.57, 95% CI: 1.09-2.27) and memory domain (OR = 1.38, 95% CI: 1.01-1.90) were also more likely to be involved in traffic crashes.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that identifying pre-frailty may play an important pole in crash prevention. Additionally, more attention should be given to older drivers with oral dysfunction and cognitive impairment.

