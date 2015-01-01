Abstract

Child marriage, which is seen as both a global public health and social problem, is defined as marriage before the age of 18 years. Gender inequality, migration and wars, economic problems, lack of education, and non-deterrent laws are the main causes of child marriage. Child marriage in our country, and other places where child marriage is still commonplace, is a breach of the widely recognized human rights of the child. Prevention of this breach requires effective and target-oriented counter-measures. At the same time, to achieve sustainable change, problems should be analyzed and solutions should be provided with programmed and multi-layered components. It should not be forgotten that "the child is not a bride, the place for the child is in school and the playground."

Language: en