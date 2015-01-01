|
Assi R, Schwab C, El Abd A, Fernandez C, Hindlet P. Drugs Aging 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Adis International)
35118603
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Hospital readmissions are common in the older adult population and potentially inappropriate medications are known to be involved in these readmissions. Several lists of potentially inappropriate medications have been published in diverse countries in order to adapt the lists to local specificities. Among them, the Beers Criteria(®) were first published in 1991 in the USA, followed by the French Laroche list, the Norwegian NORGEP criteria, the German PRISCUS list, the Austrian consensus panel list and the European list, EU-7. The main objective was to detect which potentially inappropriate medications list can better detect hospital readmissions within 30 days in the older adult population hospitalised for fall-related injuries.
Language: en