Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Hospital readmissions are common in the older adult population and potentially inappropriate medications are known to be involved in these readmissions. Several lists of potentially inappropriate medications have been published in diverse countries in order to adapt the lists to local specificities. Among them, the Beers Criteria(®) were first published in 1991 in the USA, followed by the French Laroche list, the Norwegian NORGEP criteria, the German PRISCUS list, the Austrian consensus panel list and the European list, EU-7. The main objective was to detect which potentially inappropriate medications list can better detect hospital readmissions within 30 days in the older adult population hospitalised for fall-related injuries.



METHODS: We conducted a multicentre, observational, retrospective cohort study. Data from older patients initially hospitalised for falls in 2019 and discharged home were retrieved from the Clinical Data Warehouse. Exposure to potentially inappropriate medications was classified according to the six lists mentioned above. The local ethics committee approved the study protocol (number CER-2020-79).



RESULTS: After adjustments using propensity score matching, taking a potentially inappropriate medication as per the Laroche and PRISCUS lists was associated with a 30-day hospital readmission with an odds ratio of 1.58 (95% confidence interval 1.06-2.37) and 1.68 (95% confidence interval 1.13-2.50), respectively, while the other four studied lists showed no associations with readmissions.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study evidenced that not all lists published allow the accurate prediction of hospital readmissions to the same extent. We found that the Laroche and PRISCUS lists were associated with increased 30-day all-cause hospital readmissions after an index admission with a fall-related injury.

