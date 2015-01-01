Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the most prevalent causes of permanent physical and cognitive disabilities. TBI pathology results from primary insults and a multi-mechanistic biochemical process, termed as secondary brain injury. Currently, there are no pharmacological agents for definitive treatment of patients with TBI.



OBJECTIVES: This article is presented with the purpose of reviewing molecular mechanisms of TBI pathology, as well as potential strategies and agents against pathological pathways.



METHODS: In this review article, materials were obtained by searching PubMed, Scopus, Elsevier, Web of Science, and Google Scholar. This search was considered without time limitation.



RESULTS: Evidence indicates that oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction are two key mediators of the secondary injury cascade in TBI pathology. TBI-induced oxidative damage results in the structural and functional impairments of cellular and subcellular components, such as mitochondria. Impairments of mitochondrial electron transfer chain and mitochondrial membrane potential result in a vicious cycle of free radical formation and cell apoptosis. The results of some preclinical and clinical studies, evaluating mitochondria-targeted therapies, such as mitochondria-targeted antioxidants and compounds with pleiotropic effects after TBI, are promising.



CONCLUSIONS: As a proposed strategy in recent years, mitochondria-targeted multi-potential therapy is a new hope, waiting to be confirmed. Moreover, based on the available findings, biologics, such as stem cell-based therapy and transplantation of mitochondria are novel potential strategies for the treatment of TBI; however, more studies are needed to clearly confirm the safety and efficacy of these strategies.

Language: en