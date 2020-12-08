|
Citation
|
Krakowiak M, Rak M, Krakowiak P, Racisz K, Słoniewski P, Ilczak T, Krakowiak A. Int. J. Occup. Med. Environ. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Nofer Institute of Occupational Medicine, Lodz and the Polish Association of Occupational Medicine, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35119057
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The variety of clinical presentation on the topic of carbon monoxide (CO) intoxication ranges from slight headache to coma or death. YouTube allows patients to search not only for entertainment but also medical advice. Therefore, the aim of this study was to evaluate the content and quality of YouTube videos concerning CO poisoning as a source of knowledge for non-medical audience. MATERIAL AND METHODS: On the December 8, 2020 a YouTube search was conducted for the following phrases: "carbon monoxide poisoning," "carbon monoxide symptoms," "CO poisoning," "carbon monoxide asphyxiation," "carbon monoxide intoxication" using the "incognito mode" and without attachment to Google Account. The search results were set as: "default" in the YouTube browser. The first 50 results were taken into consideration. Two raters, a specialist in emergency medicine and a specialist in clinical toxicology rated videos with Quality Criteria for Consumer Health Information (DISCERN), Global Quality Score (GQS) and Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). "VidIQ Vision for YouTube" plug-in was used.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
YouTube; social media; carbon monoxide; first aid; poisons; verification