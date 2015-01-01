Abstract

Ethylene phosphorodifluoridite (C(2)H(4)F(4)O(2)P(2)) (CAS No. 3965-00-2) is a colorless corrosive fuming liquid that is used as a stabilizer in the electrolyte of rechargeable batteries. There are no previous reports of toxic effects following exposure to this compound. A 28-year-old male complained of respiratory distress after accidental inhalation of ethylene phosphorodifluoridite for 30 min. The patient developed acute lung injury with noncardiogenic pulmonary edema and was treated with supportive management. The patient fully recovered and was discharged after 7 days without any significant sequelae. The patient's symptoms were attributed to non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema caused by ethylene phosphorodifluoridite exposure. The case study showed that ethylene phosphorodifluoridite should be added to the list of chemicals that can cause acute lung injury.

Language: en