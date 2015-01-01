|
Sen Demirdogen E, Aluc N, Akdeniz B, Basar D, Warikoo N, Yavuz M. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35118768
PROBLEM: The development of any program to reduce bullying is possible with a better understanding of the associated underlying factors with its emergence. This study, therefore, aimed to investigate three different social cognitive abilities: abilities to read minds in the eyes, alexithymic personality traits, and empathy, in association with bullying behaviors in adolescents. Although these factors have been studied separately, our data highlighted their effect, relationship, and interconnectivity.
Language: en
adolescence; bullying; empathy; alexithymia; reading minds in the eyes