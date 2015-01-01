|
Citation
|
Krantz SM, Heerschap J, Balzen KM, Sachs R, Kennard BD, Emslie GJ, Stewart SM. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35118642
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The rate of adolescent suicide attempt has increased drastically over the past 10 years. However, little is known regarding what predicts a more versus less lethal attempt, which is of critical interest to clinicians managing this at-risk population. We sought to extend the study of lethality in adolescents by exploring its relationship with two recognized risk-factors for suicide attempt: fearlessness about death (FAD) and suicide planning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk factors; suicide; youth; fearlessness about death; lethality; planning