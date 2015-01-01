Abstract

The authors report a case of a soldier who survived after shooting a blank round from a K2 rifle into the oral cavity.For committing suicide, a 22-year-old male soldier shot a K2 rifle into his oral cavity. Because the first shot was a blank fire, he received an injury to his oral cavity, especially to his palate. On arrival hospital via air evacuation, the patient's vital signs were relatively stable and Glasgow Coma Scale score was 15. Profound epistaxis was noted from both nostrils, and his mouth was filled with blood. Intubation was performed immediately, followed by tracheostomy. On computed tomography scan, the palate was injured and laryngeal edema was seen.On operative field, severe swelling of the larynx was observed. Gunpowder remained present throughout nearly the entire palate. His palate was burned, and there was a 3-cm-diameter mucosal defect. The bleeding point was cauterized, and bleeding was controlled using oral packing. The packing was changed every morning for the first 2 days, and finally removed on the third day of hospitalization. On the eighth day of hospitalization, the defect of his soft palate showed healing by secondary intention, and a planned reconstructive operation was not needed. Tracheostomy was removed on the 45th day. He was able to eat and speak at the time of discharge (93rd day).The authors cannot overemphasize the importance of the airway in oral injuries. Packing for bleeding control under a safe airway should be followed as a routine part of the protocol for similar cases.

