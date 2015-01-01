|
Ganson KT, Jackson DB, Testa A, Nagata JM. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35119318
Research has shown that performance-enhancing substance (PES) use, including anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS), is associated with interpersonal violence (e.g., fighting). This study aimed to determine whether legal PES use and AAS use are associated with intimate partner violence (IPV) involvement cross-sectionally and over seven-year follow-up in a nationally representative prospective cohort study. Data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (N = 12,288) were analyzed (2021). Logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine the associations between legal PES use and AAS use at Wave III (2001-2002; ages 18-26) and IPV victimization (five variables) and IPV perpetration (five variables) at Wave III and Wave IV (2008-2009; ages 24-32), adjusting for relevant demographic and confounding variables.
intimate partner violence; adults; anabolic steroids; creatine; performance-enhancing substance use; steroids