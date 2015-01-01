|
Jiang H, Liang H, Zhou H, Zhang B. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2022; 15: 183-192.
PURPOSE: Adolescent bullying has varying degrees of negative impact on both bullies and victims. Bullying in adolescents is complex, and the influence of individual factors and social factors should not be underestimated. Normative beliefs about aggression play an important role in adolescents' bullying. However, the mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying this association remain largely unknown. The current study investigated the mediating role of moral disengagement between normative beliefs about aggression and bullying, as well as the moderating role of self-control in this relationship from the perspective of individual cognition.
bullying; self-control; moral disengagement; normative beliefs about aggression