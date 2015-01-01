Abstract

PURPOSE: Road safety research is important due to the large number of road traffic fatalities globally. This study investigated the influences of age, driving experience and other covariates on aggressive driving behavior.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted in Yixing City, Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China. Regression analysis was applied to explore the influences of age and driving experience and their interactions with other covariates on aggressive driving behavior. Two analyses methodologies were used to assess the simple effect of the interactions. Firstly, the Jamovi automatic analysis classification program was used to calculate the simple slope test. Second, the SPSS macro program was also used to calculate the simple slope test also.



RESULTS: A total of 570 drivers (247 males, 282 females) participated in the survey. A negative correlation was found between age and aggressive driving behaviors, and a positive correlation was found between neuroticism and aggressive driving behaviors in the multiple regression analysis. Significant associations were also found between age, driving experience, and depression, as well as age, driving experience, and neuroticism. Simple slope tests showed that depressive symptoms could increase aggressive behaviors in the elderly and experienced drivers. When experiencing neuroticism, individuals with higher driving experience were more aggressive in driving than shorter experienced drivers.



CONCLUSION: Age and neuroticism influenced aggressive driving behaviors. Veteran drivers could be aggressive drivers when experiencing depressive symptoms or neuroticism. Mobile intervention could be sent to the potentially risky drivers, which would be safe and broadly feasible to prevent aggressive driving behavior in the background of COVID-19.

