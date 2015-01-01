|
Citation
|
Azimian A, Jiao J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35119313
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Over the past few years, increased e-scooter ridership has raised concerns about the growing number of injury accidents involving e-scooters. Additionally, given the lack of appropriate e-scooter accident data, the extent to which built environment and socioeconomic factors affect e-scooter safety is unclear. In consideration of these issues, this study was aimed at identifying the factors contributing to the number of e-scooter injury accidents in Austin.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accident; injury; E-scooter; socioeconomic; zero-inflated