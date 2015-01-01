|
Chen CF, Mu PJ. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35119323
OBJECTIVE: Research specifically focusing on the elderly segment of motorcycle riders remains largely scarce, which represents a serious lack in understanding given the fast-growing trend of aging societies around the world. This article examines factors affecting the injury severity of elderly motorcycle riders in Taiwan using a multilevel model consisting of both individual and municipality levels. In particular, this study emphasized the role of municipality-level factors closely related to the municipality characteristics and policy considerations in directing local governments' policies and implementing crash-prevention strategies and measures.
Injury severity; elderly motorcycle rider; multilevel analysis; transport development index