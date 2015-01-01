Abstract

Being negatively impressed by the data published by the European Commission in CARE (Community database on Accidents on the Roads in Europe), where Poland is presented as the European Country with the highest rate of fatalities in road crashes involving cyclists during 4 years period (2009-2013), the Authors decided to analyse available data. Bikes become a more and more popular means of transport and the way of active recreation. In Warsaw, the share of bicycle trips rises 1 to 3% per year. The aforementioned, together with increasing traffic density, caused 4233 registered injuries among cyclists in 2018 in Poland. In 286 cases the accidents were direct reasons for the cyclists' death. Considering these facts, it becomes extremely important to point the most influencing factors and conditions contributing to cyclists' serious accidents. One- dimensional or two-dimensional statistics are not sufficient to find all important associations between the road conditions and the number of cyclists' accidents. To overcome that the association analysis is applied. The results of the analysis can contribute to increasing the knowledge and safety of transport.

Keywords: cyclist accidents, bicycle traffic, cyclist injuries, association analysis, market basket analysis

