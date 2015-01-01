|
Citation
|
Petersen N, König HH, Hajek A. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2022; 100: e104622.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35121241
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: It remains unclear how falls affect older people's social relations. In particular, the characteristics of fallers in their second half of life are unclear. Several studies have reported that people with a low educational level fall more often, and that low educational level is a predictor for perceived social exclusion. We conducted the first longitudinal analysis on the association between falls and social relations among people of different educational levels.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Loneliness; Social isolation; Educational level; Social exclusion