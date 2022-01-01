Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) vary across culture and their heterogenous impact on health outcomes is understudied. The present population-based study determined latent classes of adverse childhood experiences, examined socio-demographic variations between identified classes, and elucidated the interactions between class membership and protective resources (i.e., positive mental health and perceived social support) on high-risk behaviors (i.e., smoking, binge drinking, and suicidality), chronic physical disorders, and mental disorders.



METHODS: A total of 4441 adult Singapore residents were recruited from the community. Lifetime mental disorders and suicidality were assessed on structured clinical interviews by trained interviewers, while chronic physical disorders, smoking, binge drinking, ACE, perceived social support, and positive mental health were self-reported.



RESULTS: Latent class analysis identified three distinct profiles; a multiple adversities class endorsing elevated levels of abuse and violence (6.1%), an emotionally neglected and bullied class (7.6%), and a low adversities class (86.2%). The multiple adversities class was associated with younger age, female gender, lower education status, more high-risk behaviors (e.g. binge drinking and suicidality), and physical/mental disorders. A three-way interaction was observed between ACE profiles, social support, and positive mental health on suicidality; high social support and positive mental health reduced the risk of suicidality in the multiple adversities class. LIMITATIONS: Results may not be generalizable beyond the Singapore population due to cultural factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinical assessment should adopt a person-centered approach to identify profiles of ACE and determine their interactions with protective resources on high-risk behaviors and physical/mental disorders; patient-tailored treatment may subsequently build upon these profiles.

Language: en