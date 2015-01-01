|
Waterman EA, Lee KDM, Edwards KM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35120424
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: One strategy to address the health issues among college students is through bystander intervention. However, much is still unknown about bystander behavior. The purpose of the current study was to assess the feasibility of daily diary methodology as applied to bystander opportunity.
Keywords
alcohol; sexual violence; dating violence; Bystander; daily diary