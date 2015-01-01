Abstract

AIM: To examine the relationship between falls among high-risk older adults at one Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and the COVID-19 closure of its Day Health Center (DHC), which provides participants with social and rehabilitative services and contributes to their weekly physical activity.



METHODS: Self-reported falls during the 3 months before the DHC's closure ("pre-COVID-19") were compared in number and in character to falls during its closure ("COVID-19").



RESULTS: One thirty five participants were enrolled during the entire 6-month period; 37% (n = 50) fell during this time. These participants experienced fewer falls during COVID-19 (mean = 0.64) than they did pre-COVID-19 (mean=1.24, p =.0003).



CONCLUSIONS: In this population of high-risk, community-dwelling older adults, an abrupt reduction in activity levels may have reduced falls. Physical activity has been shown to both increase and protect against falls in older adults. The long-term consequences of a comparably prolonged period of inactivity merit further study.

