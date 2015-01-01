|
Citation
McIntyre CC, Prichett L, McNabney MK. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35120423
Abstract
AIM: To examine the relationship between falls among high-risk older adults at one Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and the COVID-19 closure of its Day Health Center (DHC), which provides participants with social and rehabilitative services and contributes to their weekly physical activity.
Language: en
Keywords
physical activity; COVID-19; frailty; falls