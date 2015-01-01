SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cervantes PE, Li A, Sullivan KA, Seag DEM, Baroni A, Horwitz SM. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10803-022-05448-8

35122186

Suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) and emergency department (ED) utilization are prevalent in autistic youth. The current study surveyed clinicians in a pediatric psychiatric ED to examine differences in attitudes on suicide-related care for autistic and non-autistic patient populations. While clinicians rated addressing STB in ASD as important and adaptations to care as necessary, less than half identified ASD as a suicide risk factor and confidence ratings were significantly lower for autistic patients. Previous ASD training predicted confidence and accounted for approximately 25% of the variance in confidence scores.

FINDINGS highlight the urgency to develop and disseminate ED clinician training, and address the lack of validated assessment tools, adapted suicide prevention practices, and evidence-based treatments for STB in autistic youth.


Autism spectrum disorder; Emergency psychiatry; Suicide screening; Youth suicide

