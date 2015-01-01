Abstract

Pregnancy resulting from abuse is a public health concern that millions of persons will experience in their lifetimes. Access to professional and safe reproductive healthcare, including sex education, contraception, and abortion, is essential to protecting the rights of persons to control their reproductive health. Currently, access to safe and timely reproductive healthcare is at particular peril. Affirming a patient's right to choose or, advocating autonomy in healthcare decisions is a key component of trauma-informed care. It is the position of the International Association of Forensic Nurses that access to, and autonomy in decision making about reproductive healthcare, including safe and legal contraception and abortion, is a basic human right.

