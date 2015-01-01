Abstract

A comprehensive review of medical examiner data was undertaken of all hanging deaths in the Canadian Maritime province of Newfoundland and Labrador from 1982 to 2021. A total of 811 cases were identified representing suicidal, accidental, and undetermined manners of death. Variables examined included age; sex; seasonality; ligature type; location; time since death; prior attempts/suicidal ideation; presence/absence of a suicide note; and presence/absence of alcohol and drugs. Data subsets were generated, and additional analysis was conducted for hangings involving females; suicidal hangings occurring in the region of Labrador; and those who hanged themselves outdoors.



RESULTS indicate that females are choosing to kill themselves by hanging in rapidly increasing numbers. Outdoor suicides by hanging were more common in Newfoundland and Labrador (22.1%) than previously reported in Alberta (11.5%), Texas (5%), and Turkey (12-13%). Unique trends in seasonality were revealed, as were repeated incidents of suicidal clusters. The age distribution was skewed strongly toward youths (10 to 22 years of age), particularly in Labrador. Although Labrador represents only 5% of the total provincial population, it produced 20.1% of the total suicidal hangings in the study. The suicide rate in Canada has decreased by 24% over the past 40 years, yet the rates of suicidal hangings nationally and in Newfoundland and Labrador have increased during the same time period. With a better understanding of the circumstances under which people commit suicide by hanging within the province, it may be possible to target at-risk groups to prevent future cases.

