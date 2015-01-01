Abstract

Evidence suggests women in sub-Saharan Africa may be more likely to experience intimate partner violence (IPV) than women anywhere else in the world. Data was obtained from women (n = 29,444) who completed the Demographic Health Survey's (DHS) domestic violence module in seven countries in sub-Saharan Africa countries between 2011 and 2015. Women who reported controlling behavior by a spouse/partner were more likely to have experienced less severe lifetime physical violence (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) 3.02, 95% confidence interval (CI) 2.63, 3.47) and severe violence (AOR 4.27, 95% CI 3.32, 5.49). Partner's controlling behavior may increase the likelihood of experiencing both less severe and severe lifetime physical violence.

