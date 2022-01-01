Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the effects of infant sofa-sleeping, recent use by caregivers of alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs, and bed type and pillows, on the risk of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) in New Zealand.



STUDY DESIGN: A nationwide prospective case-control study was implemented between March 2012 and February 2015. Data were collected during interviews with parents/caregivers. 'Hazards' were defined as infant exposure to one or more of sofa-sleeping and recent use by caregivers of alcohol, cannabis and other drugs. The interaction of hazards with tobacco smoking in pregnancy and bed sharing, including for very young infants, and the difference in risk for Māori and non-Māori infants, were also assessed.



RESULTS: The study enrolled 132 cases and 258 controls. SUDI risk increased with infant sofa-sleeping (imputed adjusted odds ratio (IaOR)=24.22, 95% CI=1.65, 356.40) and with hazards (IaOR=3.35, 95% CI=1.40, 8.01). The SUDI risk from the combination of tobacco smoking in pregnancy and bed sharing (IaOR=29.0, 95% CI=10.10, 83.33) increased with the addition of one or more hazards (IaOR=148.24, 95% CI=15.72, 1398), and infants under three months appeared to be at greater risk (IaOR=450.61, 95% CI=26.84, 7593.14).



CONCLUSION: Tobacco smoking in pregnancy and bed sharing remain the greatest SUDI risks for infants and risk increases further in the presence of sofa-sleeping or recent caregiver use of alcohol and/or cannabis and other drugs. Continued implementation of effective, appropriate programs for smoking cessation, safe sleep, and supplying safe sleep beds is required to reduce New Zealand SUDI rates and SUDI disparity among Māori.

Language: en