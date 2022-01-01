Abstract

Schizophrenia has been shown repeatedly to be associated with a low level of psychosocial functioning. It is assumable that psychosocial functioning is related not only to current, but also to future symptom severity. To test this assumption, a follow-up study with two measurement time points with an interval of 18 months was conducted. In total, 154 inpatients from five psychiatric hospitals with a diagnosis of a schizophrenic disorder took part at both visits. Psychosocial functioning was measured with the Personal and Social Performance Scale (PSP scale) at baseline, and schizophrenic symptoms were assessed with the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) at baseline and at follow-up. Two PSP subscales, i.e. socially useful activities and control over disturbing and aggressive behavior, turned out to be significant predictors of symptom severity 18 months later. The findings reveal that personal resources in the occupational domain and in adequate interpersonal behavior can have a positive impact on the long-term course of schizophrenia.

