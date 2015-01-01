SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Daurio AM, Ennis CR, Duffy ME, Taylor J. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 309: e114421.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2022.114421

35121340

Sexual minorities are at heightened risk for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), suicidal ideation and attempts. We tested whether sexual minority and heterosexual females differ on these characteristics. Sexual minority females (n = 45) had higher lifetime frequency of NSSI and higher thwarted belonginess compared to heterosexual females (n = 47). These specific factors may contribute to the higher rates of suicide attempts among sexual minorities than heterosexual individuals.


Language: en

Self-injury; Sexual minority

