Citation
Daurio AM, Ennis CR, Duffy ME, Taylor J. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 309: e114421.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35121340
Abstract
Sexual minorities are at heightened risk for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), suicidal ideation and attempts. We tested whether sexual minority and heterosexual females differ on these characteristics. Sexual minority females (n = 45) had higher lifetime frequency of NSSI and higher thwarted belonginess compared to heterosexual females (n = 47). These specific factors may contribute to the higher rates of suicide attempts among sexual minorities than heterosexual individuals.
Language: en
Keywords
Self-injury; Sexual minority