Ailliaud A, Moulis, Vaysset S, Berbon C, Tavassoli N, Bouzid W, Oliveira Soares C, Qassemi S, Nourashemi F. Soins Gerontol. 2022; 27(153): 23-25.

Évaluation au domicile des personnes âgées dans les suites d'une première chute avec intervention du Samu

(Copyright © 2022, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/j.sger.2021.11.008

35120719

The Rising-Dom study is a project to evaluate the impact of home intervention by an experienced geriatric nurse on mortality and institutionalization of older people who fall. It is a multicentre randomised interventional study. The two-year follow-up will compare the evolution of two groups: intervention (assessment by the nurse and proposal of a care plan) vs. usual care (simple information on ageing well and on the prevention of falls at home). First feedback from the field.

z L'étude Rising-Dom est un projet visant à évaluer l'impact de l'intervention à domicile d'une infirmière expérimentée en gériatrie sur la mortalité et l'entrée en institution des personnes âgées qui chutent z Il s'agit d'une étude interventionnelle multicentrique randomisée z Le suivi sur deux ans permettra de comparer l'évolution de deux groupes : intervention (évaluation de l'infirmière et proposition de plan de soins) versus soins usuels (simple information sur le bien vieillir et sur la prévention des chutes à domicile) z Premier retour d'expérience des acteurs sur le terrain.


fall; chute; domicile; experienced geriatric nurse; home; infirmière expérimentée en gériatrie; personalised intervention plan; plan d’intervention personnalisé; Samu

