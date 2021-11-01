|
Citation
Ailliaud A, Moulis, Vaysset S, Berbon C, Tavassoli N, Bouzid W, Oliveira Soares C, Qassemi S, Nourashemi F. Soins Gerontol. 2022; 27(153): 23-25.
Vernacular Title
Évaluation au domicile des personnes âgées dans les suites d'une première chute avec intervention du Samu
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
35120719
Abstract
The Rising-Dom study is a project to evaluate the impact of home intervention by an experienced geriatric nurse on mortality and institutionalization of older people who fall. It is a multicentre randomised interventional study. The two-year follow-up will compare the evolution of two groups: intervention (assessment by the nurse and proposal of a care plan) vs. usual care (simple information on ageing well and on the prevention of falls at home). First feedback from the field.
Language: fr
Keywords
|
fall; chute; domicile; experienced geriatric nurse; home; infirmière expérimentée en gériatrie; personalised intervention plan; plan d’intervention personnalisé; Samu