Abstract

BACKGROUND: To examine whether changes in density of neighborhood alcohol outlets affected changes in alcohol consumption 1-year after regulatory changes increased alcohol availability.



METHODS: Person-level data came from a population-based cohort (aged 21-64) residing in/around the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area (2016-2018, N = 772). Fifty-eight percent lived in a state that began implementing new regulations (Pennsylvania) and the remainder lived in states without major regulatory changes (Delaware and New Jersey). Alcohol consumption was assessed as days per week (pw), drinks pw, high consumption (≥8 drinks pw), and binge drinking. Availability of off-premise alcohol outlets was assessed using 1-mile density and distance. Regression models adjusted for age, gender, race/ethnicity, income, education, health status, state and population density.



RESULTS: Cross-sectional analyses found that higher outlet density was associated with more alcohol consumption (days, drinks, high consumption; all p < 0.03) and residing farther from an outlet was associated with less alcohol consumption (days and drinks; all p < 0.04). In longitudinal analyses, relative to no change in outlets, exposure to more outlets was associated with 64% higher odds of drinking on more days pw (p < 0.049) and 55% higher odds of consuming more drinks pw (p < 0.081). However, the longitudinal association between changes in outlets and changes in consumption did not differ for residents in Pennsylvania vs. nearby states. In cross-sectional and longitudinal analyses, outlets were not related to binge drinking.



CONCLUSION: Off-premise outlets were associated with alcohol consumption consistently in cross-sectional analysis and in some longitudinal analyses.



RESULTS can inform future studies that wish to evaluate longer-term changes in increased alcohol availability and effects on consumption.

