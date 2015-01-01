Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Active contact and follow-up interventions have been shown to be effective in reducing repetition of hospital-treated self-harm. The Way Back Support Service (WBSS) is a new service funded by the Australian government to provide three months of non-clinical after-care following a hospital-treated suicide attempt. The aim of this study was to investigate the effectiveness of WBSS in reducing deliberate self-poisoning (DSP) and psychiatric hospital admissions over a 12-month follow-up period for a population of DSP patients within the Hunter (Australia) region.



METHODS: A non-randomized, historical controlled (two periods) trial design with intention-to-treat analyses. Outcome data were drawn from hospital records.



RESULTS: There were a total of 2770 participants across study periods. There were no significant differences between cohorts for proportion with any, or number of, re-admissions for DSP in the follow-up period. For psychiatric admissions, the intervention cohort had a non-significantly greater proportion with any psychiatric admission and significantly more admissions compared to one of the control cohorts.



CONCLUSION: The WBSS model of care should be modified to strengthen treatment engagement and retention and to include established, clinical, evidence-based treatments shown to reduce DSP repetition. Any modified WBSS model should be subject to further evaluation.

