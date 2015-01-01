|
McGill K, Whyte IM, Sawyer L, Adams D, Delamothe K, Lewin TJ, Robinson J, Kay-Lambkin FJ, Carter GL. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35122297
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Active contact and follow-up interventions have been shown to be effective in reducing repetition of hospital-treated self-harm. The Way Back Support Service (WBSS) is a new service funded by the Australian government to provide three months of non-clinical after-care following a hospital-treated suicide attempt. The aim of this study was to investigate the effectiveness of WBSS in reducing deliberate self-poisoning (DSP) and psychiatric hospital admissions over a 12-month follow-up period for a population of DSP patients within the Hunter (Australia) region.
self-harm; suicide attempt; intervention; non-randomized controlled trial; self-poisoning; Way Back Support Service