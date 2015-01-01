SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

DeRose LF, Johnson BR, Wang W, Salazar-Arango A. Rev Relig Res 2021; 63(4): 607-627.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1007/s13644-021-00461-2

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The research literature finds a positive relationship between couple religiosity and relationship quality, but because public discourse highlights religious victims of domestic violence, we questioned whether couple religiosity prevents negative relationship outcomes as well as it promotes positive ones.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print