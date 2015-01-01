Abstract

Background and Aim: Spousal abuse in pregnancy leads mother and neonate to adverse consequences and its prevalence is far higher than other dangerous complications during pregnancy. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of spousal abuse during pregnancy and its related factors in Guilan province.



Materials and Methods: This study is a cross-sectional and descriptive-analytical study with survey method was performed on 1541 of parous women who had referred to 160 selected health care delivery units for Two-month vaccine of their infants in 2019. Sampling was performed by random multi-stage cluster sampling. Data were collected using a valid and reliable self-administered questionnaire including demographic variables and spouse abuse questionnaire during pregnancy. The results were analyzed by descriptive and analytical tests such as Mean, Chi-square and Binary Logistic Regression in SPSS-26 software at a significance level of α <0.05.



Results: The mean (SD) age of women participating in the research was 29.2 (5.6) years. The overall prevalence of spousal abuse in pregnancy was 71.3% and women were abused by their spouses at least once during pregnancy with frequency of "sometimes" to "always". The prevalence of Emotional (the most common), Physical and Sexual violence were 69.5%, 32.2% and 15.1% respectively. Husbands' substance abuse (Odd Ratio-OR= 2.38, 95% CI: 1.7, 3.34), Couples' dissatisfaction of the gender of the fetus (OR= 1.91, 95% CI: 1.09, 3.35), Not having family support in mothers (OR = 1.63, 95% CI: 1.03, 2.57) and Extended family (OR = 1.38, 95% CI: 1.03, 1.84) were found to be positively and significantly associated with spousal abuse during pregnancy.



Conclusion: Applying effective strategies to reduce the factors associated with spousal abuse can be effective in preventing and reducing this social problem and its negative consequences.



Keywords: Spouse abuse, Emotional spousal abuse, Physical spousal abuse, Sexual spousal abuse, Pregnancy, Guilan Province

Language: en