Abstract

BACKGROUND: Even though Indigenous peoples are overrepresented in the Canadian justice system, little research has studied potential mechanisms for this overrepresentation.



OBJECTIVE: To address this gap, the current study examined the association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and recidivism.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A Canadian sample comprised 187 justice-involved Indigenous and White female and male adolescents aged 13 to 20.



METHODS: ACEs, reoffense records, Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth (SAVRY; Borum, Bartel & Forth, 2006) assessments, and demographic data were coded from justice files with a mean follow-up period of 1.50 years (SE = 0.03, IQR = 0.58).



RESULTS: Results showed that compared to White adolescents, Indigenous adolescents had significantly higher ACE scores. Indigenous males violently recidivated significantly more than White males and Indigenous females had significantly more any recidivism than White females. ACEs predicted and shortened time to any recidivism, added incremental validity above the SAVRY for any recidivism, and explained the relationship between Indigenous ethnicity and any recidivism.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, the current study found that ACEs were especially important for Indigenous adolescents. As such, using collateral information to glean ACEs alongside the SAVRY and including Indigenous specific trauma interventions (e.g., Honoring Children interventions) may reduce recidivism for Indigenous adolescents. Future research should incorporate participatory action approaches and focus on how colonialism plays into justice overrepresentation for Indigenous adolescents.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

