|
Citation
|
Wasmuth JM, Reinhard I, Hill H, Alpers GW, Shevchenko Y, Kiefer F, Leménager T. Eur. Addict. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Karger Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35124666
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Smartphones are often helpful in our everyday lives. Yet, they also tend to interrupt us during other activities. It has been argued that such distractions contribute to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder-like symptoms. However, since there are mostly correlational studies, the causal nature of this relationship is unclear. Our aim was to test whether reducing smartphone-related distractions might have a beneficial effect on inattention and hyperactive symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Smartphones; Intervention; Distractions; Hyperactivity; Inattention