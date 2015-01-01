Abstract

This qualitative case study examines the impact of video evidence of violent crime in the tragic Canadian case of serial killers Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka. Through in-depth interviews with those centrally involved in the case, interviews with criminal justice professionals currently working with video evidence of violent crime, and review of official documents and media reports, we explore the complex role video evidence played in this case and the legacy it continues to have in society, the justice system, and in the individual lives of those involved twenty-five years later. Two primary sources of harm arose in our analysis: critogenic harm related to the use of video evidence in the justice process; and harm arising from the media publicity surrounding the video evidence. Both of these sources of harm intensified the trauma for victims and their families, and contributed to distress and trauma reactions of criminal justice professionals and members of the jury. Given the global increase in the use of video-evidence in criminal justice processes, it is imperative that continuing harms to those involved in the process are considered and mitigated.

