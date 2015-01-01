Abstract

During deployment to the Persian Gulf War and Southwest Asia theatre of operations, Veterans often experienced various hazards, foremost being open-air burn pits and oil well fires. While over 23 presumptive conditions (ranging from brain cancer, interstitial lung disease, and lymphomas to sleep/mood disorders, depression, and cognitive impairment) have been studied in connection with their military-related exposures, there is a paucity of qualitative research on this topic. This is especially true in the context of explanatory models and health belief systems, vis-à-vis underlying social and cultural factors. The current paper provides a balanced conceptual framework (summarizing causal virtues and shortcomings) about the challenges that Veterans encounter when seeking medical care, screening assessments and subsequent treatments.

