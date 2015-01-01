|
Citation
|
Cox AD, Pontone M, Gunnarsson KF. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35125040
|
Abstract
|
RATIONALE: As acquired brain injury rates continue to increase, the ongoing need for efficient and effective treatment within neurobehavioral rehabilitation settings is clear. Some evidence suggests certain treatment components may be very important to incorporate into service delivery models (e.g., multidisciplinary). However, program evaluation literature and the uptake of complementary intervention strategies, like applied behavior analysis (ABA), in existing neurobehavioral settings remains largely unexplored. PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this project was to: (1) develop and implement a simple, systematic program evaluation informed by best-practices (i.e., research) to assess service delivery models of several neurobehavioral rehabilitation settings, and (2) survey the current use of ABA by participating neurobehavioral agencies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
acquired brain injury; challenging behavior; neurobehavioral rehabilitation; Program evaluation