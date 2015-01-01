Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Generally, to map epidemiological and demographic features of patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Umeå county, Sweden. Specifically, to evaluate the subjects needing a computed tomography (CT) of the head after suffering from TBI and frequencies of 1) intracranial lesions detected with CT, 2) need for neurosurgical intervention and 3) admission to hospital.



METHODS: Patients with a suspected TBI, undergoing CT within 24 hours of arrival to hospital, were included in a database for evaluation.



RESULTS: Out of 302 patients (63% male), 83% were GCS 13-15, 7% were GCS 9-12 and 10% were GCS <9. The frequency of abnormal CT findings was 23% in GCS 13-15, 67% in GCS 9-12 and 97% in GCS <9. Neurosurgical intervention was needed by 4% of those with GCS 13-15, 52% of those with GCS 9-12 and by 76% of those with GCS <9.



CONCLUSIONS: Subjects with GCS 13-15 had higher frequencies of abnormal CT findings, need for neurosurgical intervention and hospital admission than previously reported. A similar trend was observed for patients with GCS 9-12, which can be of serious nature, with a higher frequency of need for neurosurgical intervention than previously described.

Language: en