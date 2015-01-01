|
Magnusson BM, Isaksson E, Koskinen LOD. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35125045
OBJECTIVE: Generally, to map epidemiological and demographic features of patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Umeå county, Sweden. Specifically, to evaluate the subjects needing a computed tomography (CT) of the head after suffering from TBI and frequencies of 1) intracranial lesions detected with CT, 2) need for neurosurgical intervention and 3) admission to hospital.
Traumatic brain injury; intervention; CT scan; demographics; glasgow coma scale; outcome