Abstract

BACKGROUND: Return to independent driving is an important goal following acquired brain injury which may be explored through driving rehabilitation. Whilst on-road driving remediation often form the basis for rehabilitation, the efficacy of such intervention is uncertain. AIMS: To describe current evidence regarding the use of on-road driving remediation to facilitate return to independent driving following acquired brain injury and define gaps in research.



METHODS: CINAHL, Embase, MEDLINE (OVID), PsycInfo and Scopus were the primary information sources searched 8th and 29th January 2020 using the Joanna Briggs Institute protocol for scoping review.



RESULTS: Searching identified 904 studies, after 442 duplicates were eliminated, 462 studies screened. Title and abstract screening revealed 447 irrelevant studies with 13 full-text studies assessed for eligibility. Six studies [cohort studies (n=4) and case report (n=2)] were selected for data extraction. c.



CONCLUSIONS: Emerging evidence indicates a level of support for the use of on-road driving remediation as a rehabilitation tool following acquired brain injury. Further research is required to define which goals are suited to on-road remediation as a return to driving intervention and explore the capacity of participants to sustain any gains made through on-road driving remediation at follow-up.

