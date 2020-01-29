|
Bassingthwaighte L, Gustafsson L, Molineux M. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35125057
BACKGROUND: Return to independent driving is an important goal following acquired brain injury which may be explored through driving rehabilitation. Whilst on-road driving remediation often form the basis for rehabilitation, the efficacy of such intervention is uncertain. AIMS: To describe current evidence regarding the use of on-road driving remediation to facilitate return to independent driving following acquired brain injury and define gaps in research.
Language: en
traumatic brain injury; rehabilitation; Brain injury; stroke; on-road driving lessons