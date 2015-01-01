Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe associations of demographic, military, and health comorbidity variables between mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) history and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) status in a sample of Former and current military personnel. SETTING: Participants recruited and tested at seven VA sites and one military training facility in the LIMBIC-CENC prospective longitudinal study (PLS), which examines the long-term mental health, neurologic, and cognitive outcomes among previously combat-deployed U.S. Service Members and Veterans (SM/Vs). PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1,540 SM/Vs with a history of combat exposure. Data were collected between 1/1/2015 through 3/31/2019.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional analysis using data collected at enrollment into the longitudinal study cohort examining demographic, military, and health comorbidity variables across PTSD and mTBI subgroups. MAIN MEASURES: PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5), mTBI diagnostic status, Patient Health Questionnaire 9-item (PHQ-9), Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), AUDIT-C, and other self-reported demographic, military, and health comorbidity variables.



RESULTS: Ten years following an index date of mTBI exposure or mid-point of military deployment, combat-exposed SM/Vs with both mTBI history and PTSD had the highest rates of depression symptoms, pain, and sleep apnea risk relative to SM/Vs without both of these conditions. SM/Vs with PTSD, irrespective of mTBI history, had high rates of obesity, sleep problems, and pain.



CONCLUSION: The long-term symptom reporting and health comorbidities among SM/Vs with mTBI history and PTSD suggest that ongoing monitoring and intervention is critical for addressing symptoms and improving quality of life.

