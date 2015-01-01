|
O'Neil ME, Agyemang A, Walker WC, Pogoda TK, Klyce DW, Perrin PB, Hsu NH, Nguyen H, Presson AP, Cifu DX. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35125059
OBJECTIVE: To describe associations of demographic, military, and health comorbidity variables between mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) history and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) status in a sample of Former and current military personnel. SETTING: Participants recruited and tested at seven VA sites and one military training facility in the LIMBIC-CENC prospective longitudinal study (PLS), which examines the long-term mental health, neurologic, and cognitive outcomes among previously combat-deployed U.S. Service Members and Veterans (SM/Vs). PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1,540 SM/Vs with a history of combat exposure. Data were collected between 1/1/2015 through 3/31/2019.
Veterans; Mild traumatic brain injury; combat exposure; military service members; post-concussive symptoms; posttraumatic stress