Abstract

The role of soluble growth stimulating gene 2 protein and highly sensitive cardiac troponin in the diagnosis of early myocardial injury caused by acute organophosphorus pesticide poisoning was studied. 171 inpatients with AOPP were divided into three experimental groups according to their mild, moderate, and severe conditions. 20 healthy people were selected as the control group. The levels of cTnI, HS-CTNI, NT proBNP, and ST2 were measured at the 4th and 12th hours after the experiment. The measured data were expressed by mean standard deviation. The independent sample t-test was used for the detection between the two groups, and one-way ANOVA was used for the analysis and comparison between multiple groups. The relevant data were analyzed by Spearman correlation test (P < 0.05). The levels of cTnI and HS cTnI in the experimental group increased with the extension of time and the deepening of poisoning degree; four hours after admission, ST2 and NT proBNP water in the control group and the experimental group increased significantly on average. According to the analysis of the data, there was a positive correlation between HS TnI and ST2 in patients with AOPP (r = 0.938, P < 0.001, r = 0.827, P < 0.001). The more serious the disease, the higher the concentrations of HS TnI and ST2, and the more serious the myocardial injury.

