Citation
Laroque FM, Boers E, Afzali MH, Conrod PJ. Dev. Psychopathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
35129105
Abstract
Bullying victimization is common in adolescence and has been associated with a broad variety of psychopathology and alcohol use. The present study assessed time-varying associations between bullying victimization and alcohol use through internalizing and externalizing symptoms and whether this indirect association throughout time is moderated by personality. This 5-year longitudinal study (3,800 grade 7 adolescents) used Bayesian multilevel moderated mediation models: independent variable was bullying victimization; moderators were four personality dimensions (anxiety sensitivity, hopelessness, impulsivity, and sensation seeking); internalizing symptoms (anxiety, depressive symptoms) and externalizing symptoms (conduct, hyperactivity problems) were the mediators; and alcohol use, the outcome.
Language: en
Keywords
|
victimization; personality; alcohol use; psychopathology; multilevel moderated mediation model